Oregon State Hospital escapee back in custody after getting stuck in mud

Pray, 39, faces a litany of felony charges, including attempted aggravated murder, robbery and assault. He previously served time in prison and was admitted to the state hospital Wednesday under an aid-and-assist order, intended to help him address mental health issues so he’s competent to stand trial.

On Wednesday evening, he was injured in an altercation with another patient and taken to another hospital’s emergency room. Upon returning to the hospital, Pray stole the state-owned van he was transported in – despite being fully restrained with leg shackles, a belly chain, handcuffs and a restraint connecting the three means of restraint together.

He led police on a chase southbound from Salem on Interstate 5 until officers ended the pursuit due to safety concerns. That was the last the public knew of Pray’s whereabouts until Friday morning.

Shortly after 8 a.m. on Friday, a tipster reported seeing what appeared to be a dead body in a shallow pond at the intersection of North Force Avenue and North Victory Boulevard in Portland, according to a press release from Oregon State Police. Portland Fire & Rescue crews found Pray alive, but stuck in the mud and buried up to his armpits.

Rescue crews estimated he was trapped in the mud for about 12 hours. It took about an hour, with a fire ladder extended over the pond and crew members slowly pulling on a rope they attached to the man, to drag him to solid ground.

Pray was taken to Portland’s Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, where police say he initially gave a false name. A hospital employee recognized him and called the police. He’s now in Portland Police Bureau custody.

Oregon State Police is investigating the circumstances of the escape and plan to release more information Tuesday.

