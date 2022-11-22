Vigil planned to honor Aidan Ellison two years after his death

Ellison was a Black teenager who was shot and killed outside an Ashland hotel two years ago. Robert Paul Keegan of Talent, who is white, was charged with Ellison's death, and his trial is set to begin in February. He faces a variety of charges, including the potential of life in prison.

Ashland City Councilor Gina DuQuenne organized the vigil for Ellison, saying it’s important to remember and honor his life.

"We should never forget, and Ashland should never forget that this kid's life was taken and how it was taken," she said. "Yes, this does happen all over the world. And yes, it does happen in Ashland. And that we are not going to accept this type of behavior and to acknowledge it and not just let it go away. So I want to amplify the life of Aidan Ellison."

She hopes that the vigil will become an annual event and that the city of Ashland will become involved in the future planning.

The event will include speeches from Southern Oregon University’s Black Student Union and Ashland High School’s Truth to Power club.

"It's all about community and unity. And that's what it's all about for us to come together and celebrate Aidan, and so that's what we'll be doing. It's not anything rehearsed. It's respect. It's love," DuQuenne said.

The vigil will be held on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the mural dedicated to Ellison at Ashland High School.