Kami Horton

Through October, the Klamath County Museum offers flashlight tours of the four-story, historic Baldwin Hotel Museum.
Southern Oregon residents recently opened a gift from the past: a time capsule discovered in the ashes of the 2020 Almeda Fire.
On Sept. 18, 1914, at least 60 perished in a sudden storm
One hundred years ago, members of notorious hate group the Ku Klux Klan staged a series of so-called "night riding" attacks in Southern Oregon.
Before Neil Armstrong made his historic first step on the moon, he and most of the other Apollo astronauts trained in Central Oregon. The area’s unique lava formations were thought to resemble the lunar surface.