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The song that transformed Iron & Wine's career and more stories from his catalog

XPN | By Raina Douris,
Miguel Perez
Published March 13, 2026 at 10:28 PM PDT

In every musician's career, there are the songs that stand out among the rest. Perhaps it's a song that changed everything for them, the song they grew to love or the song that was the hardest to write.

Those are the songs we want to learn more about on a World Cafe feature called Backtracking. The premise is simple: We give artists a long list of prompts they can choose from. Then, they look back through their catalog and pick the song that fits best. They' tell us the stories behind them and perform them live.

In our latest installment, Iron & Wine's Sam Beam joins us to talk about how his career changed after his song "Flightless Bird, American Mouth" was featured in the 2008 film Twilight.

He'll get into other songs too, including "Thomas County Law," which sees him revisiting his small-town past. Plus, Iron & Wine perform in front a live audience for World Cafe.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

Copyright 2026 XPN
JPR Music
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is a radio producer for NPR's World Cafe, based out of WXPN in Philadelphia. Before that, he covered arts, music and culture for KERA in Dallas. He reported on everything from the rise of NFTs in the music industry to the enduring significance of gay and lesbian bars to the LGBTQ community in North Texas.
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