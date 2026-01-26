Open Air gets "Discodelic" with Say She She

Currently causing spontaneous studio dance parties behind the mic on Open Air, Say She She is a Brooklyn-based disco-funk trio made up of Piya Malik, Sabrina Mileo Cunningham, and Nya Gazelle Brown. The three dynamic vocalists with distinct backgrounds shape the band’s irresistible “discodelic” sound. Malik, originally from London and a classically trained singer, has deep roots in soul and experimental music and has previously worked with projects like El Michels Affair and as a backing vocalist for Chicano Batman, bringing rich stylistic range and improvisational sensibilities to the group. Cunningham and Brown also bring powerful voices and personal musical histories that converge in sweeping three-part harmonies, evoking influences from classic ’70s girl groups to contemporary post-punk and soul. Together, these voices create a tapestry of sound that’s both nostalgic and forward-thinking, rooted in political consciousness.

Say She She’s Cut & Rewind reflects life on the road and the trio’s commitment to making music that moves both body and mind. It blends pulsing disco beats, funky grooves, and socially conscious themes — from reclaiming the dancefloor to imagining futures worth fighting for. Songs like She Who Dares and Disco Life mix political heft with joy-filled sonic energy, showcasing the trio’s ability to fuse activism with danceable soul.

Integral to their live and recorded sound is their backing band, Orgone, a respected funk ensemble who provides the groove foundation that propels the group’s music. This tight partnership gives the trios’ vocals space to soar while anchoring their songs in authentic funk and disco traditions.

Over the past few years, Say She She has toured extensively across the U.S. and Europe, playing major festivals like Glastonbury and Austin City Limits and sharing bills with artists like Thee Sacred Souls and Neal Francis, bringing their high-energy performance to wider audiences.

