How Robert Plant's new band 'saved his sanity'

Robert Plant says his new band saved his sanity, so it makes sense that their album is called Saving Grace.

In today's interview, Plant elaborates on just how they saved him, and he talks about the joy he's found playing with this group of musicians he assembled in the Welsh Borders. He also talks about how the band, whose official name is Robert Plant with Saving Grace featuring Suzi Dian, started out by playing small clubs with no advertising or promotion.

"I really like the idea of teeny weenie, with no expectations, no need to put my shoulders back and become anybody else but a guy who loves singing," he says.

Plus, Robert Plant with Saving Grace perform live for World Cafe.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod. Our digital producer is Miguel Perez. World Cafe's engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

Copyright 2026 XPN