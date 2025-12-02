© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Melissa Carper's - A Very Carper Christmas - is fresh, fun, and full of holiday cheer

Jefferson Public Radio | By Dave Jackson
Published December 2, 2025 at 2:12 PM PST
Melissa Carper
Melissa Carper - facebook page
/
Facebook
Melissa Carper

From Nebraska, the swing/jazz/country artist Melissa Carper, balances sentiment with her signature humor on a collection of songs that will add depth to a holiday playlist.

Melissa Carper, has earned the nickname "Hillbilly Holiday" for her blend of old time jazz and traditional country music.

Her new album A Very Carper Christmas carries that style into a fresh batch of holiday tunes with a sound that dates back to when many of the classics were written. It kicks off with a humorous, modern take on going out to get a tree — Plug in the Tree is about climbing up into the attic to find the artificial tree.

Her love for animals is evident in I Want a Dog for Christmas, and Cats in the Christmas Tree.

Cruisin' in Santa's Sleigh, my favorite track, is a fun, upbeat, soulful tune about flying around the world with Santa on Christmas Eve.

Just one Stocking is a heartbreak song about being alone at a Waffle House on Christmas.

Carper even puts her spin on two classics All I Want for Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth, and Please Come Home for Christmas.

Good holiday songs are rare. There's a reason that only a couple dozen have withstood the test of time and keep being recorded over and over again. It's a genre heavy on schmaltz. Like Hallmark movies, they rely on tried and true formats that rarely push boundaries. Carper checks all those boxes - trees, family, food, friends, loneliness - but her authenticity, relatable songwriting, and vintage style gives these old themes new life.

Hear A Very Carper Christmas during the holiday season on Open Air, weekdays 9am-3pm.
Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music, JPR Live Sessions and Open Air Amplified. The exploration of music has been one of his lifelong passions.
See stories by Dave Jackson
