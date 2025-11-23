© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR Music Pick: Buckingham Nicks

Jefferson Public Radio | By Dave Jackson
Published November 23, 2025 at 8:32 PM PST

Buckingham Nicks – Buckingham Nicks
Label: Rhino Records
Release Date: July, 2025

In 1973, before they joined Fleetwood Mac, Lindsay Buckingham and Stevie Nicks recorded an album of California folk-rock tunes. It was not well received at the time, and until this year, had never been commercially remastered or released in other formats. The original pressing is a valued collectible. Despite not doing well on the charts, it did catch the attention of Mick Fleetwood (drummer and founder of Fleetwood Mac). He asked Lindsay Buckingham to join Fleetwood Mac, who said he would only do it if Stevie Nicks was invited too. The rest of that story is history. Buckingham and Nicks dramatically changed Fleetwood Mac’s sound in the ‘70s and ‘80s.
Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music, JPR Live Sessions and Open Air Amplified. The exploration of music has been one of his lifelong passions.
See stories by Dave Jackson
