Fat Produce brings the funk to Open Air

We enjoy a wide variety of music at JPR. From pop to country to folk, indie rock, jazz, soul, blues, we like exploring music. Both Danielle Kelly and I have a soft spot for a funky beat. On any given day, you may hear new and classic soul, jazz, New Orleans funk and even a bit of disco. We love bands like the Meters, Galactic, Snarky Puppy, Lettuce, Lake Street Dive, Black Pumas, Aretha Franklin and Mavis Staples.

Occasionally, we get a new player that makes us take notice. Enter Fat Produce. Formed by California natives Addison Rifkind (guitar) and Michael Duffy (drums) and now including upright bassist Nestor Del Prado, the band currently hails from Miami and puts its own spin on the guitar-based trio.

With elements of jazz, soul, boogaloo, and hip-hop, the trio makes infectious grooves. Duffy and Del Prado provide a tight backbeat that serves as a canvas for guitarist, Rifkind to decorate with his inventive melodies and jazzy improvisation.

Among the original tunes on Soulful Days, are a couple of classics. A cover of jazz guitarist Boogaloo Joe Jones' No Way, has earned Addison Rifkind some comparisons to Jones himself. And, the cover of 54-46 That's My Number, originally by Toots and the Maytals, takes on an almost Wood Brothers quality.

Get to know Fat Produce with us on Open Air - Mondays through Fridays, 9am-3pm on JPR's Rhythm and News Service.

