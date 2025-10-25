Blues phenom Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram on his latest album, 'Hard Road'

When Christone "Kingfish" Ingram first stopped by World Cafe in 2019, he was rightfully hailed as a guitar prodigy and the future of the blues.

Well, the future has finally arrived. The Clarksdale, Miss., native has won a Grammy Award, toured with The Rolling Stones and starred in Ryan Coogler's Sinners alongside blues legend Buddy Guy.

Today, Ingram joins us to talk about his latest album, Hard Road, which sees the blues musician branching out into R&B, pop and more. Plus, he talks about why he started his own record label, Red Zero Records.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

