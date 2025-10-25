© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Blues phenom Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram on his latest album, 'Hard Road'

XPN | By Miguel Perez,
Stephen Kallao
Published October 23, 2025 at 10:51 PM PDT

When Christone "Kingfish" Ingram first stopped by World Cafe in 2019, he was rightfully hailed as a guitar prodigy and the future of the blues.

Well, the future has finally arrived. The Clarksdale, Miss., native has won a Grammy Award, toured with The Rolling Stones and starred in Ryan Coogler's Sinners alongside blues legend Buddy Guy.

Today, Ingram joins us to talk about his latest album, Hard Road, which sees the blues musician branching out into R&B, pop and more. Plus, he talks about why he started his own record label, Red Zero Records.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is a radio producer for NPR's World Cafe, based out of WXPN in Philadelphia. Before that, he covered arts, music and culture for KERA in Dallas. He reported on everything from the rise of NFTs in the music industry to the enduring significance of gay and lesbian bars to the LGBTQ community in North Texas.
Stephen Kallao
