Redefining the Halloween canon

Who's the Mariah Carey of Halloween? Labels and artists are trying to capitalize on spooky season, but these are the songs that belong in the canon, from the truly terrifying to autumnal and nostalgic.

Featured songs:

1. Phoebe Bridgers: "Killer" from Stranger in the Alps

2. Fever Ray: "If I Had A Heart," from Fever Ray

3. Sufjan Stevens: "John Wayne Gacy, Jr" from Illinois

4. Jack Lenz: "Goosebumps" (theme from the TV show)

5. Disneyland Records: Chilling, Thrilling Sounds of the Haunted House

6. Alice Cooper: "Welcome to My Nightmare," from Welcome to My Nightmare

7. Oksana Linde: "Horizontes lejanos," from Travesias

8. Florence + the Machine: "Everybody Scream," from Everybody Scream

9. Ethel Cain: "Housofpsychoticwomn," from Perverts

10. girl in red: "We Fell In Love In October" (single)

11. Mimicking Birds: "Bloodlines," from EONS

12. Van Morrison: "Moondance," from Moondance

13. The Cramps: "I Was A Teenage Werewolf," from Songs the Lord Taught Us

14. Dead Man's Bones: "My Bodies a Zombie for You," from Dead Man's Bones

15. Vince Guaraldi: "The Great Pumpkin Waltz," from The Great Pumpkin

Weekly reset: Chilling, thrilling sounds from the haunted house

