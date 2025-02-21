© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Acadiana Music Showcase: Marc Broussard

XPN | By Raina Douris,
Miguel Perez
Published February 21, 2025 at 7:03 AM PST
Marc Broussard
Courtesy of the artist
Marc Broussard

Louisiana's Cajun Country is one of the most unique areas of the United States. It's officially called Acadiana, after the French-speaking Acadians, or Cajuns, who settled there after being exiled from Canada by the British in the 18th century.

Our monthly series, Acadiana Music Showcase, is produced by our friends at Lafayette, La., affiliate station KRVS, and it explores this vibrant cultural melting pot through music.

Today, you'll hear a performance from an artist born and raised in Louisiana and on Louisiana music. Marc Broussard's "bayou soul" music has found him success at home and on the national stage, breaking out with his song "Home" back in the 2000s.

He's also the son of Ted Broussard, a Louisiana Hall of Fame guitarist and former member of The Boogie Kings.

"Marc Broussard has a powerhouse of a voice that stems from an upbringing surrounded by the swamp and roll heritage his father participated so heavily in," says Cecil Doyle, host of KRVS' Medicine Ball Caravan. "Marc is well seasoned from influences and experiences both near and far — a force of Southwest Louisiana music for more than two decades now."

Broussard has just released a new album, called Time is a Thief. It's his first album of original material since 2017. Enjoy!

Production Credits:

  • Audio Engineer: Tony Daigle
  • Artist Coordinator: Cathryn Hanks
  • Media Coordinator/Copy Writer: KRVS General Manager Cheryl Devall
  • Series Co-Producers: Assistant General Manager Megan Constantin and volunteers Sami Parbhoo and Glenn Fields

This episode of World Cafe was edited by Miguel Perez and produced by KRVS Public Media at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. It is brought to you through a partnership with Lafayette Consolidated Government, Lafayette Travel, and The Acadian Superette.

Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is a radio producer for NPR's World Cafe, based out of WXPN in Philadelphia. Before that, he covered arts, music and culture for KERA in Dallas. He reported on everything from the rise of NFTs in the music industry to the enduring significance of gay and lesbian bars to the LGBTQ community in North Texas.
