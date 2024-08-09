© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Devo: Tiny Desk Concert

By Robin Hilton
Published August 9, 2024 at 7:27 AM PDT

Shortly before beginning the band’s set, Devo frontman Mark Mothersbaugh learned we have a closet full of stage props and costumes, everything from lab coats and wigs to a rubber chicken and fake blood. After quickly rummaging through the boxes and racks of clothes, he returned with a stack of hats that he eventually — and repeatedly — swapped out during a sometimes breathless performance.

The band’s set included songs members say they hadn’t performed in more than 40 years, opening with “It Takes a Worried Man,” a track Devo had originally recorded for the little-known 1982 comedy film Human Highway. The group also performed a skittering version of 1979’s “Blockhead,” and “Come Back Jonee” from the band’s 1978 debut album Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo!

Now 74, Mothersbaugh hasn’t slowed down or lost the playfully subversive style that’s defined his time with Devo, at one point working his way into the audience with a megaphone to ask people just inches away what they’re doing with their hands (for the song “Praying Hands”).

Devo’s set comes after releasing a career-spanning box set, 50 Years of De-Evolution (1973-2023), late last year.

SET LIST

  • “It Takes a Worried Man”
  • “Blockhead”
  • “Praying Hands”
  • “Come Back Jonee”


MUSICIANS

  • Gerald Casale: bass, vocals
  • Jeff Friedl: percussion
  • Josh Hager: guitar, vocals
  • Mark Mothersbaugh: keys, vocals
  • Bob Mothersbaugh: guitar, vocals


TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Robin Hilton
  • Director/Editor: Kara Frame
  • Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell
  • Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Videographers: Kara Frame, Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Christina Shaman
  • Audio Engineer: Josephine Nyounai
  • Production Assistant: Elle Mannion
  • Photographer: Zayrha Rodriguez
  • Tiny Desk Team: Ashley Pointer, Hazel Cills
  • Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
  • Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson
  • VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
