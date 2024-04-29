Upcoming JPR Live Session | John Dough Boys - Friday at Noon

Join us this Friday at noon when we broadcast a JPR Live Session with the infamous Southern Oregon combo, John Dough Boys.

John Dough Boys have decorated the Southern Oregon musical landscape for the last few decades playing boot-stompin’, barn-shaking, PBR-slamming original music that occupies the sweet spot between bluegrass and punk rock. They feature a blistering lineup filled with gang vocals, upright bass, fiddle, acoustic and electric guitar and drums.

The Steve Nelson Performance studio gets rowdy this Friday at noon with John Dough Boys.

Hear it at noon on your FM dial or streaming at ijpr.org and find JPR Live Sessions archived at our website and wherever you get your podcasts.

This JPR Live session is made possible with support from the Talent Club, serving cold drinks and live music in a casual atmosphere in downtown Talent. Find their event schedule their website.

