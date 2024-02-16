Cinder Well: Tiny Desk Concert

On overcast days, there's nothing like a hot cup of tea, a cozy blanket and some mystic music. While taping Cinder Well's Tiny Desk, gray clouds hung over NPR headquarters in Washington, D.C., urging the same kind of introspection — sympathetic scenery for a set of folk songs that wind around the passage of time.

Cinder Well's Amelia Baker grew up in California, but has spent much of her time on the Western cliffs of Ireland, soaking in the sea air of both the Pacific and Atlantic coasts. Her songs, too, reflect the Laurel Canyon's wandering spirit and the droning qualities of Irish folk music. Yet there's space between that Baker occupies, illustrated by this performance: A crimson glow surrounds the dark undercurrent of Cinder Well that only grows brighter as the music goes deeper into the unknown.

SET LIST



"Two Heads, Grey Mare"

"Overgrown"

"No Summer"

"Crow"

MUSICIANS



Amelia Baker: vocals, guitar

Marit Schmidt: vocals, viola

Phillip Rogers: vocals, drums

TINY DESK TEAM



Producer: Lars Gotrich

Director/Editor: Maia Stern

Audio Technical Director: Hannah Gluvna

Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame

Audio Engineer: Neil Tevault

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Tiny Desk Copy Editor: Hazel Cills

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Want to see a live Tiny Desk Concert in person? From now until March 28, your support of the NPR Network can enter you for a chance to watch one of these intimate performances live. Your support helps make these concerts possible, so give here for your chance to win the ultimate "thank you" experience.

NO PURCHASE OR DONATION REQUIRED FOR ENTRY. VOID WHERE OTHERWISE RESTRICTED OR PROHIBITED BY LAW. MUST BE 18 YEARS OR OLDER AND A RESIDENT OF THE 50 US STATES, D.C. OR CANADA (EXCLUDING QUEBEC) TO ENTER. ENTRY DEADLINE IS MARCH 28, 2024 AT 11:59:59 PM PT. ODDS DEPEND ON THE NUMBER OF ENTRIES RECEIVED. ARV OF TOTAL PRIZE: $2,300. MAX. 10,000 ENTRIES PER PERSON. OFFICIAL RULES, INCLUDING AN ALTERNATIVE FREE METHOD OF ENTRY, CAN BE FOUND HERE.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.