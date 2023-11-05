JPR Interview: Andy Falco of Infamous Stringdusters

Infamous Stringdusters are a couple decades into a career playing progressive bluegrass. With a background influenced by Bill Monroe, Flatt and Scruggs and the Grateful Dead, the 5-piece has 4 Grammy nominations and a win for the the album Laws of Gravity. Their high energy live shows showcase dazzling musicianship, tight harmonies and inventive, improvised jamming.

Guitarist Andy Falco spoke with Dave Jackson about joining the band early on, their philosophy on creating their sound and where the genre is heading.

Infamous Stringdusters take the stage tonight in Redding at the Cascade Theatre. Find tickets and information here.