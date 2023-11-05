© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR Interview: Andy Falco of Infamous Stringdusters

Jefferson Public Radio | By Dave Jackson
Published November 5, 2023 at 10:26 AM PST

Guitarist Andy Falco spoke with Dave Jackson ahead of the Infamous Stringdusters performance at the Cascade Theatre in Redding Sunday night.

Infamous Stringdusters are a couple decades into a career playing progressive bluegrass. With a background influenced by Bill Monroe, Flatt and Scruggs and the Grateful Dead, the 5-piece has 4 Grammy nominations and a win for the the album Laws of Gravity. Their high energy live shows showcase dazzling musicianship, tight harmonies and inventive, improvised jamming.

Guitarist Andy Falco spoke with Dave Jackson about joining the band early on, their philosophy on creating their sound and where the genre is heading.

Infamous Stringdusters take the stage tonight in Redding at the Cascade Theatre. Find tickets and information here.
Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music. He loves discovering great new music and sharing it.
See stories by Dave Jackson
