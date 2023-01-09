Do you enjoy making playlists (Remember when they were called mixtapes?) Are you your own favorite DJ? Do you value the art of hand selected sets over those made with an algorithm? At JPR we celebrate the organic nature of our live-hosted music programming, and the human touch that sets us apart from streaming platforms and even other radio stations. We’d like to take this connection a step further by inviting YOU to take the wheel and ask you to share a unique set of your own for a chance to be played over the radio.

Build a set, about 20 minutes long, of 3-5 tracks that are meaningful to you and tell

us why. Maybe it's a collection of songs that tell a story, reminding you of your hometown or a powerful chapter of your life, or a sequence of tunes that you find moving when you're in your feelings or perhaps songs that just really get you pumped... Maybe you have a set that demonstrates your deep fascination and study of Tuvan throat singing, or maybe just like how the songs flow together! Whatever the motivation, tell us the meaning or intention behind your set.

To participate, find this post on social media. On Instagram, respond to the post with your perfect set, feel free to spread the word by tagging friends you think may be interested. On Facebook, respond to this post or, better yet, make your own post and tag Jefferson Public Radio. Be sure to tag us, @jeffersonpublicradio and use #MyPerfectSet or email us at myperfectset@sou.edu.

Open Air hosts Dave Jackson and Danielle Kelly will review submissions and select a playlist to feature on My Perfect Set and let you tell the audience why you chose the songs. We will notify the participant we select via messaging on the platform they use or via email and discuss options for how you can be the DJ for your perfect set.

A little fine print. We follow FCC rules as they pertain to language. Also, to play your perfect set on the air, we will need a CD or legal digital recording of each tune. We have an expansive music library, but still have some gaps.

We'll monitor these threads and attempt to answer questions as they come up.

Have fun! We hope to hear from you.

