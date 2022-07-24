© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR Live Session: G Love, July 29 at Noon

Jefferson Public Radio | By Dave Jackson
Published July 24, 2022 at 9:29 AM PDT
G Love returns to JPR for a new live session

Garrett Dutton, better known as G Love, has been blending hill country blues with hip hop, a sound he helped pioneer, since the beginning of his career in the '90s. He is currently touring in support of his new album Philadelphia Mississippi, featuring a who's who of emerging artists and veterans of both genres.

He took time off his tour to sit down and share some tunes with us. Hear him talk about putting together the new album, working on his last release - the Grammy nominated The Juice - produced by Keb Mo', food, NFTs and an his goal of helping the next generation keep old school music alive.

It's G Love, in a solo acoustic JPR Live Session, Friday July 29th at noon on the Rhythm and News Service of JPR.

