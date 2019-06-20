Updated February 5, 2026 at 7:23 AM PST

Updated Feb. 5, 2026: A tip of the hat this week to the new cohort of classical Grammy winners (and nominees). Hear award-winning tracks by composers Gabriela Ortiz (who swept up three awards), Christopher Cerrone, Donnacha Dennehy and Jake Heggie, plus Yo-Yo Ma, the Boston Symphony Orchestra and much more.

Need a deep discovery experience? Try 1,000 years of music in this playlist from NPR Classical's Tom Huizenga, which explores everything from new releases to old favorites, and classics from the dawn of the recording era. Our mantra: Bach, Beethoven, before and beyond.

