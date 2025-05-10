© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Jennifer Shutt

Jennifer Shutt covers the nation’s capital as a senior reporter for States Newsroom. Her coverage areas include congressional policy, politics and legal challenges with a focus on health care, unemployment, housing and aid to families.

Oregon Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.