Biden announces over 500 new sanctions for Russia's war in Ukraine and Navalny death

Updated February 23, 2024 at 7:59 AM ET

President Biden has announced more than 500 new sanctions over Russia's war in Ukraine and the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The move comes one day before the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Today, I am announcing more than 500 new sanctions against Russia for its ongoing war of conquest on Ukraine and for the death of Aleksey Navalny, who was a courageous anti-corruption activist and Putin's fiercest opposition leader," President Biden said in a statement Friday morning.

Biden said the sanctions target Russia's financial sector and industrial base, plus 100 entities in other countries that help Russia's war effort.

The sanctions also target individuals responsible for Navalny's incarceration.

This round follows numerous attempts by the United States and its allies to penalize Russia financially. Over the past two years, Western nations have imposed thousands of sanctions on Russian companies, banks and individuals in response to the Ukraine invasion. Despite that, Russia is still waging war.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

