California, along with 21 other states and Washington D.C., filed a lawsuit on Monday challenging a Trump administration rule that would bar tens of thousands of low-income households from receiving federal housing assistance, including more than 7,000 in California.

Earlier this month the Trump administration finalized a rule to bar all households with “mixed” immigration status — meaning, those with some members who are citizens or legal residents and others who live in the country illegally — from receiving housing vouchers or living in public housing.

The new rule would terminate aid for all of these households on Dec.14. The states’ lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for Massachusetts argues that the Trump administration overstepped its authority in overriding a congressional statute and asked the federal court to freeze the new rule from going into effect.

Undocumented immigrants have been banned from receiving federal housing subsidies for decades. But starting during the Clinton administration, Congress has required the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to provide assistance in proportion to the share of members who have legal status. A family with two undocumented parents and two citizen children, for example, would receive half the eligible aid.

“California won’t stand idly by while the Trump administration forces families to choose between staying together and keeping a roof over their heads,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta in a press conference announcing the suit.

In a written response, the HUD press office said the rule “ends the exploitation of taxpayer dollars.”

“This rule guarantees ONLY AMERICAN citizens and certain eligible noncitizens will reside in HUD-funded housing,” the statement, attributed to Secretary Scott Turner, continued. “This change represents a reallocation of up to $218 million which will now go to eligible Americans that are currently on a waitlist.”

Since the Trump administration published the final version of the rule earlier this month, local public housing agencies have been racing to figure out how to comply while minimizing the eviction of residents and financial collateral damage for the agencies themselves. Some warn that many U.S. citizens and legal residents may struggle and ultimately fail to comply with the more stringent requirements to prove eligibility. They also warn that housing agencies will be squeezed financially as they evict lower-cost mixed status households and replace them with households entitled to full benefits.

Housing agencies and local governments across the country, including in Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Fresno, Santa Barbara and Santa Clara County, filed their own suit on Monday.

