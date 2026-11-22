A Sacramento-area man says he was driving to a landscaping job with a longtime friend when federal immigration agents followed their truck into a grocery store parking lot.

Julio, whose real name is being withheld because he fears retaliation, said several agents approached the vehicle and identified themselves as immigration officers.

Julio said the agents eventually handcuffed him and held him in a vehicle for about 15 minutes before releasing him. His friend was taken into custody.

“You don’t feel as safe anymore,” Julio said in Spanish. “Sometimes you don’t feel safe going out because you think they could arrest you at any moment, even though you haven’t done anything.”

Julio has lived in the United States for over 25 years and works as a landscaper. He said the encounter has changed how he goes about his daily life, even as he continues working and caring for his family.

Gerardo Zavala / CapRadio Julio, whose identity is being withheld because he fears retaliation, in his work truck Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, in Sacramento.

Giselle Garcia with NorCal Resist, a mutual aid-organization and immigrant-rights group, said agents never told Julio why they had approached the truck. The paperwork he later received instructing him to report to ICE for a check-in also did not give a reason for the encounter.

Garcia explained that Julio has no criminal history and had no legal immigration status at the time. He had entered the country without inspection and recently applied for a U visa, a form of immigration relief available to certain victims of crimes who cooperate with law enforcement.

That’s significant because under a May federal court ruling, ICE generally cannot arrest, detain or deport individuals with a pending U visa application.

“It doesn’t seem like they actually had that reasonable suspicion to pull him over,” Garcia said.

Garcia added that Julio’s friend later signed paperwork agreeing to leave the country, which she says is common among people the organization hears from.

“The majority of these individuals have unfortunately signed voluntary departure after being detained,” she said. “And there’s a lot of different factors. One, they come from very hard working class families that don’t have the funds to hire an attorney… others have expressed they felt forced to sign that document because of ICE officers saying ‘You have to, you have to, you have to.’”

Garcia said accounts like Julio’s are part of a broader pattern of federal immigration enforcement they are trying to document.

NorCal Resist’s rapid-response network has flagged nearly 80 cases for possible racial profiling since Oct. 25, according to Garcia. The nonprofit has sent those cases to the ACLU of Northern California for review.

The groups have not announced a lawsuit over the recent enforcement activity, but the ACLU says it’s gathering accounts and looking for evidence of broader patterns.

Looking for patterns in traffic stops

Emilia Garcia, an investigator with the ACLU of Northern California, said the organization is interviewing people who have been stopped to understand what happened and whether agents gave a reason for the encounter.

She said the goal is to learn whether officers appeared to know anything about someone before stopping them, or whether the person was approached seemingly at random.

“ICE is pulling people over either because they see that they’re a person of color or they see a vehicle that looks like it might be driven by a person of color,” the ACLU investigator said. “We’ve been seeing huge numbers of work trucks with either construction or landscaping materials, maybe pulling trailers or with racks on the back, being pulled over.”

NorCal Resist is helping identify potential cases and connect people with the ACLU. Programs Director Giselle Garcia said the organization has been flagging and referring cases it believes warrant further scrutiny.

The referrals include cases the group believes may involve racial profiling or other potentially unlawful enforcement practices.

“Our role is providing the real human stories that prove these abuses are happening,” Garcia said, describing how NorCal Resist’s Migra Watch observers find abandoned vehicles and make door-to-door visits to alert families that someone has been taken.

Garcia added that NorCal Resist has completed intakes for more than 140 detainments since Oct. 6. The organization has flagged about 80 of these cases so far as potentially involving racial profiling.

These cases have not all been independently verified as instances of profiling by the ACLU.

Garcia also said many of the reported encounters have happened during the morning commute between 5:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. and that most in the reports have been men of color.

“With the exception of two or three women out of these 73, they’ve all been men. Brown men,” she said in an earlier interview.

Garcia said another pattern is that many of the people being detained have had little or no prior contact with the immigration system have no criminal record.

“They don’t even have A-numbers assigned when we talk to their families,” she said, referring to Alien Registration Numbers, unique identifiers used in immigration records.

The organization has also been documenting vehicles left behind after reported encounters with immigration agents. In one case near Marysville, Garcia said an employer contacted the group after four workers failed to show up.

“Our observers through Migra Watch found that vehicle on the side of the highway,” Garcia recounted. “We saw coffee cups and lunches throughout the car so we knew it was at least four people.”

Garcia said the employer didn’t know their full names so they weren’t able to track them all down to get them help.

“How many of these kinds of detainments are going unaccounted for and people being eaten up by the system?” she added.

The Department of Homeland Security rejected allegations that immigration agents are targeting people based on race or ethnicity.

“Allegations that DHS law enforcement engages in ‘racial profiling’ are disgusting, reckless, and categorically FALSE” a department spokesperson said in a statement. “What makes someone a target for immigration enforcement is if they are illegally in the U.S. — NOT their skin color, race, or ethnicity.”

The spokesperson said ICE officers use reasonable suspicion to investigate immigration status and probable cause to make arrests, consistent with the Fourth Amendment. However, they did not elaborate on what constitutes “reasonable suspicion” when asked.

DHS also declined to discuss specific enforcement operations citing security and officer safety concerns.

What counts as racial profiling?

UC Davis law professor and immigration law expert Kevin Johnson said immigration officers generally need reasonable suspicion that someone is in the country unlawfully before making an investigative stop.

“And the Supreme Court has said that the officers are required to consider the totality of the circumstances, which includes attire, location of the stop, Mexican appearance and a variety of other factors,” he said. “But the court left it pretty open to the officers to consider what they want to consider in an immigration stop.”

Johnson is referring to a1975 Supreme Court ruling that found apparent Mexican ancestry alone cannot justify an immigration stop, but that it could be considered alongside other factors.

The legal debate has resurfaced in Southern California where the ACLU and other groups sued over immigration raids and alleged that federal agents were stopping people based on their perceived Latino identity and other characteristics.

Last month, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction barring immigration agents from conducting detentive stops based on racial stereotyping in seven Southern California counties.

But the ruling was not a final decision and the Trump administration has appealed. The injunction applies to Southern California, not the Sacramento region.

Johnson said a separate lawsuit in Northern California could potentially lead to similar restrictions if investigators document evidence that agents are relying on racial appearance, language or work attire to make stops.

Investigators would need to establish common patterns to prove federal immigration officers are racial profiling individuals in the region.

“You’d look at who is being apprehended and whether they were almost exclusively Latino,” he said. “You’d want to look at data of who’s being stopped, indicators like Spanish surname… You’d want to look at as much data as you can about the kinds of stops, where the stops are and what the officers when confronted say are the basis for the stop.”

“It’s hard to get that kind of information in advance of a lawsuit, but you certainly can collect data and talk to people who’ve been apprehended by ICE either on the streets or in workplaces or in arrests, including immigration check-ins.”

Johnson added that while he believes ICE officers are engaging in similar practices in the greater Sacramento area as in Southern California, the outcome of any potential case would depend on the facts gathered.

Still gathering evidence

Emilia Garcia said the ACLU is still in the fact-gathering stage and has not announced a lawsuit over the recent enforcement activity in Northern California.

Investigators are speaking with individuals who have been stopped and their families to learn whether the encounters point to a broader pattern.

“Myself and my co-workers interview them to understand ‘What did ICE say when they stopped you?” she said. “‘Did they have any reason to stop you? Did they know who you were before they stopped you or did they just sort of randomly stop you on the street, or in your work truck as you were going to a job?’”

The ACLU investigator said NorCal Resist’s rapid-response network is helping them connect with individuals who have been arrested or detained — and their families — so the ACLU can follow up with them.

For Julio, the encounter has left him feeling less secure in his daily life.

“You go to the store without thinking twice,” he said in Spanish. “You think, ‘I haven’t done anything wrong. I’m just going to pick something up.’ And then, after getting your groceries, suddenly they’re right there behind you. It’s unjust, honestly.”

And the experience has also made him think about his family and the possibility of being separated from his children.

“Leaving your children, not knowing whether you’ll make it back to them or not,” he said in Spanish. “All of this is very difficult.”

. . .

About the data: The data analyzed for this story was collected by NorCal Resist, an immigrant-rights organization that documents immigration enforcement activity reported by affected individuals and their families. It is not a comprehensive record of ICE arrests or operations in Northern California. Many enforcement actions may go unnoticed or unreported, meaning the dataset represents only a portion of the activity taking place in the region.

ICE is the only agency with comprehensive records of its own enforcement operations. CapRadio requested this information from the agency and DHS but did not receive the requested data. As a result, the analysis reflects the incidents documented and verified by NorCal Resist and should not be interpreted as a representative sample of all immigration arrests or enforcement activity.

Data verification: Each individual mentioned in this dataset starts out as a call from a family member or a member of the community. NorCal Resist and its partners — which include legal attorneys — verify individuals’ names and dates of birth to find them in the detainee locator system. Individuals who voluntarily depart are confirmed through volunteer attorneys who can check whether someone has signed voluntary departure forms within the EOIR system. Dispatches are not added to this list until NorCal Resist confirms the individual or individuals have been arrested or detained.

