Afghans in Oregon concerned as National Guard attack sparks immigration crackdown

The United States has put a pause on all asylum decisions and stopped issuing visas to people from Afghanistan in the wake of an attack against two National Guard members last week.

Now, Afghans in Oregon say the pause will likely impact thousands of people who are still working their way through the U.S. immigration system, leaving a question mark over their immigration status.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Joseph Edlow announced the pause to asylums over social media.

“USCIS has halted all asylum decisions until we can ensure that every alien is vetted and screened to the maximum degree possible,” Edlow wrote. “The safety of the American people always comes first.”

President Donald Trump also ordered a review of green cards issued to people from 19 countries previously deemed “high-risk,” and promised to stop immigration from poorer countries.

The decision came just days after 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national living in the U.S., allegedly shot two National Guard members in Washington, D.C. One soldier has died from her injuries and another remains in critical condition.

Lakanwal arrived in the U.S. in 2021 through “Operation Allies Welcome,” a program under President Joe Biden’s administration that resettled tens of thousands of Afghans after the American withdrawal. Lakanwal had previously worked for the CIA during the Afghanistan War, and was living in Bellingham, Washington.

Yahya Haqiqi is the CEO for the Afghan Support Network, a Beaverton-based organization that assists newly arrived refugees in Oregon. He said Lakanwal does not represent the entire Afghan community, but the government’s decision to pause immigration processes will have an immediate impact.

Morgan Barnaby / OPB President and CEO of the Afghan Support Network Yahya Haqiqi shows some of the books children and adults have access to in Beaverton, Ore., Aug. 12, 2025. The Afghan Support Network is an organization aimed at providing all sorts of resources and classes for Afghan immigrants moving to the United States.

Haqiqi said that at least 8,000 Afghan refugees live in Oregon and that many had interviews scheduled for asylum or permanent residency. Now, that’s all on hold.

“A lot of folks’ work authorization is tied to their immigration status,” he said. “This also impacts people’s livelihoods and their ability to put food on the table for their families.”

After the shooting, Haqiqi said 10 families he serves told him they were instructed to come to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Portland.

It’s still unclear what the reason is. But with the recent spike in immigration enforcement across Oregon, Haqiqi said his organization is discussing with lawyers about what the appropriate response should be.

“We know folks that don’t go (to immigration appointments) do get arrested and then they are in jeopardy of being deported,” Haqiqi said.

One of those people is Darwaish Zakhil, a co-founder of the Afghan Support Network who worked as an interpreter with the U.S. Army before moving to Oregon. He’s a U.S. citizen, but his mother resides in Pakistan. Last month, she received an I-130 visa, which allows family members of U.S. citizens to immigrate to the country and apply for a green card.

Eli Imadali / OPB Darwaish Zakhil, co-founder of the Afghan Support Network and a former interpreter and cultural advisor with the U.S. Army, looks at books with two of his children at the Beaverton City Library in Beaverton, Ore., on Nov. 29, 2025. Zakhil and his wife, not pictured, immigrated to the U.S. in 2016 from Afghanistan.

With the pause now in effect, Zakhil is unsure if his mother’s visa is still valid. He said the stress keeps him up at night.

“I feel betrayal,” Zakhil said. “I’m in contact with some of my veteran buddies and they are apologetic to me. They’re saying, ‘We’re sorry for what you and your community are going through at this time.’”

It’s unclear exactly how many people seeking asylum live in Oregon. USCIS did not respond to a request for comment.