Newsom goes to Mexico border to counter Trump

“Is the president-elect embarrassed by his own leadership as it relates to what he often describes as his USMCA?” Newsom asked, referring to the free trade agreement among the U.S., Mexico and Canada. “Did he do something wrong with that agreement that now he wants to throw it out completely and impose a 25% tax increase on the American people?”

Newsom said no state nor any region would be more impacted by tariffs than California and CaliBaja, but he stressed that the national economy would also suffer. “Don’t think for a second this won’t impact you,” he warned.

“Forgive me, I didn’t want to make this too political,” he later added, though leading the resistance against Trump could boost his own political ambitions.

The governor also spoke about immigration, fentanyl and highlighted the ongoing expansion of the Otay Mesa East Port of Entry in San Diego. Newsom’s visit comes as the nation prepares for a dramatic shift in federal leadership next month, and as Trump promises mass deportations of undocumented immigrants. This weekend, Newsom is hosting the Democratic Governors Association in Los Angeles.

Otay Mesa East offers a border narrative that challenges Trump’s philosophy, Newsom said. Trump often paints a picture of the border as a dangerous, lawless place that should be shut down and walled off. But the new port of entry can increase trade and improve security, the governor said.

Significantly delayed in construction, the $1.1 billion project is now slated for completion in December 2027. “We’ve been talking about this Otay East Port of Entry since quite literally the late 1990s,” Newsom said, adding that Trump supported the project in 2018.

Otay Mesa East was planned to alleviate congestion at the border, reduce wait times and bolster economic ties with Mexico, California’s largest trading partner. Mexico purchases approximately 19% of all California exports. In 2023, California exported to Mexico approximately $33.3 billion worth of goods, such as computer and electronic equipment, transportation equipment and processed foods, according to the California Chamber of Commerce.

As much as crossing the border needs to be fast, California’s governor also acknowledged it needs to be secure, calling attention to the counternarcotics work done by the California National Guard. In 2023, it seized 62,000 pounds of fentanyl, he said. The state is increasing that operation with a focus on contraband flowing southbound. The State Department is considering an application for National Guard members to help train and support Mexican military personnel.