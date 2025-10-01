© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Oregon rent increases capped at 9.5% in 2026

Oregon Capital Chronicle | By Julia Shumway
Published October 1, 2025 at 4:30 PM PDT
With a shortage of housing in Oregon, rents have soared.
Rich Pedroncelli
/
AP Photo
With a shortage of housing in Oregon, rents have soared.

For the first time in years, Oregon landlords governed by the state’s rent stabilization law can’t hand out double-digit rent increases.

The Oregon Department of Administrative Services announced Tuesday that the maximum allowed rent increase in 2026 will be 9.5%. A separate 6% cap applies to mobile home facilities with more than 30 spaces because of a new state law.

Since 2019, Oregon has capped rent increases for buildings older than 15 years at 7% plus inflation. In 2023, after high inflation sent allowable increases soaring to nearly 15%, lawmakers added a hard cap of 10%.

The 9.5% allowed increase is the second-lowest since Oregon began stabilizing rent, higher only than the low of 9.2% in 2021. Landlords are only allowed to raise rent once in a 12-month period.

The current average rent in Oregon is $1,895, according to the real estate website Zillow. A 9.5% increase to that rent would cost tenants an extra $180 monthly.
Julia Shumway
Julia Shumway is a reporter for the Oregon Capital Chronicle
