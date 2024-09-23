California voters split on two housing ballot measures

One of the ballot measures — Proposition 33 — would give local governments more authority to set rent control policies.

PPIC Survey Director Mark Baldassare and his team polled voters on ballot measures, including this one.

“If you ask people in concept how they feel about rent control, you get a more favorable response than this measure does,” he said. “It’s probably because people are looking at this measure in terms of, ‘Who are the supporters? Who are the opponents?’”

Similar voter initiatives failed by a wide margin in 2018 and 2020.

Right now, 51% of likely voters support it and 46% don’t, according to the survey.

Proposition 5 is even tighter. That one would make it easier for local governments to approve bonds, especially for affordable housing. The survey showed 49% of voters are in favor and 50% oppose it.

Baldassare said the people who stand to benefit the most are often less likely to vote.

“They’ll have a great impact on renters. They’ll have a great impact on younger Californians,” the survey director said.

He also said he’s looking to see if these measures will motivate more people from those groups to turn out.

