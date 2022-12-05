© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Housing

Coos Bay to hold public hearing after designation as severely rent burdened

Jefferson Public Radio | By Jane Vaughan
Published December 5, 2022 at 3:23 PM PST
For-rent-sign.jpg
Wikimedia Commons
/
Wikimedia Commons
Over a quarter of residents in Coos Bay spend more than half of their incomes on rent.

Coos Bay recently received the designation from the Oregon Housing and Community Services Department. More than a quarter of its residents spend over 50% of their income on rent.

Nichole Rutherford, assistant city manager of Coos Bay, said the city is now required by the state to hold an annual public meeting to discuss rental challenges in the community.

"So I expect that it's going to be a lot more listening and learning. We also will want to hear about other people's experiences and what they've done and what they see can still be done," she said.

Severe Rent Burden graph
Oregon Housing and Community Services Department
/
2016-2020 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates, Table B25070 and PSU Certified Population Estimates as of July 1, 2021.
25 Oregon cities received the designation of severely rent burdened.

She said stakeholders who provide housing services have been invited to the meeting and also encouraged residents to attend, especially if they’re spending over half of their income on housing.

"That would be our first thing is bringing the people to the table who are working in this kind of area. What are you doing? How can we work better together? How can we make this help more people?" she said.

The hearing will be held Tuesday, December 6, at 7 p.m.

Rent has long been a burden in Coos Bay, like in many Oregon cities. 25 cities in Oregon also received the severely rent burdened designation, including Klamath Falls, Grants Pass, and Ashland, which held its own public hearing about the issue in August.

Since 2008, the city has been trying to work on the problem, through code changes and grants. Rutherford said she hopes this hearing will spark new discussions and ideas for potential solutions.

Tags
Housing Top StoriesOregon NewsrentalsAffordable housingAppfeed
Jane Vaughan
Jane Vaughan began her journalism career as a reporter for a community newspaper in Portland, Maine. She's been a producer at New Hampshire Public Radio and worked on WNYC's On The Media. Jane recently earned her Master's in Journalism from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
See stories by Jane Vaughan
Print
Your support is vital to JPR's ability to cover regional issues, and bring you fact-based news.
Contribute Now