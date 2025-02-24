Del Norte County launches mobile unit for mental health and substance use crises

The program — called Providing Access to Hope, or PATH — launched on Feb. 3.

The team is specifically trained to respond to these types of crises. It’s an alternative to traditional law enforcement response, minimizing situations where people in crisis might end up hurt or killed by police.

Shiann Hogan — deputy director at Del Norte County’s Department of Health and Human Services' Behavioral Health Branch — said this new crisis mobile unit has responded to nine calls so far, for various reasons.

"[From] someone calling saying they were concerned about their family member not taking their psychiatric meds to concern that they'd received a text message from their family member who was expressing being suicidal," she said. "Our team then deploys out to that location, wherever they're at — street, hotel room, school. Anywhere in the community, we’ll go."

Hogan said this program is really needed in a county with few resources, a high poverty rate and substance use and mental health issues because it provides help that some people aren’t normally able to access.

"We can come to you and make it easier. This eliminates barriers to access in a lot of ways," Hogan said. "Some people literally can't get here physically to our office, whether that's financially or physically. And so to me, the nice thing about this is that we're going to come to you."

The team doesn’t respond to dangerous calls, like if someone has a weapon. That call would still go to the police.

But Hogan said PATH partners with law enforcement to make sure situations are handled by the appropriate department.

Meanwhile, the Del Norte Triplicate recently reported that Del Norte's sheriff won't dispatch deputies to non-criminal mental health calls anymore.

When someone calls PATH, two staff respond: a behavioral health specialist and a certified peer support specialist, meaning that person has experienced mental health or substance use issues themselves. The team can help those in crisis make a safety plan, connect them with resources or transport them to a hospital or medical provider. They'll also follow up the next day to check in.

"People can be fearful to access mental health services. It's a scary thing to walk in and say you need help," Hogan said. "We're not here to lock people into psychiatric hospitals. That is not our end goal. Our goal is to link people with resources or services that can help stabilize them, just offer them hope for the future."

Hogan is working on raising awareness of the program, hiring more staff and hopefully expanding its hours.

The program will eventually have a van with desk space for employees, supplies and the ability to transport someone in the back. Hogan hopes the van will be delivered in April.

The program is currently open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., excluding holidays, and is funded by grants. Once the grants run out, the program will be funded by insurance reimbursements. There is also funding available to cover people who do not have insurance.

For services, call PATH at 1-707-464-0899.