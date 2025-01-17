Oregon Health Authority extends benefits to young adults with special needs

Normally, they wouldn’t qualify because they or their family make more than the Medicaid eligibility limit, which is 138% of the federal poverty level, or nearly $20,800 a year for one person or more than $35,600 for a family of three. The program has increased the limit to 205% of the federal poverty level, nearly $30,900 a year for one person and over $52,900 for a family of three.

The program offers expanded dental and vision services, like crowns, braces and contact lenses, and allows those who qualify at 19 and 20 to keep the benefits until they’re 26. An estimated 15,000 19- and 20-year-olds on Medicaid will benefit from the program, keeping enhanced benefits until they’re 26. Kristen Lambert, a spokesperson for the health authority, said the agency plans to add more ages in coming years until age 26 is included in the eligibility requirements.

One in five children in Oregon has a special health care need: nearly 174,300 people. Across the state, Medicaid serves about 1.4 million people.

The program is part of Oregon’s goal to widen access to health care insurance and eliminate inequalities in health care access. It has set a goal of eliminating barriers to health care statewide by 2030.

“As people with special health care needs age, they can face changes in insurance coverage that disrupt access to essential care,” said Steph Jarem, an OHA policy director. “Our goal is to increase access to affordable care and bridge the gap between pediatric and adult care. With these new benefits, young adults with complex health care needs will be able to access their regular care as they transition to adulthood.”

The benefits include rent assistance to keep people housed and nutritional support along with climate devices, like heat pumps or air conditioners, to protect them from extreme weather. Those benefits, which aim to ensure that people don’t lose access to care because of their living conditions, are part of new services offered by OHA to some Medicaid members under a pilot approved by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The Oregon Health Authority has a history of Medicaid innovation, including setting up a new Bridge Plan that provides Medicaid benefits to people who earn between 138% and 200% of the federal poverty level. That plan, which went into effect last July, aims to prevent people cycling on and off Medicaid as their income changes. OHA officials estimate that the bridge plan will cover 100,000 Oregonians by 2027.

The new extended coverage for young adults is a first in the country, the health authority said, just as the state was the first to offer rental assistance to Medicaid members statewide. The agency expects these added benefits to improve health outcomes in Oregon, and that, health officials say, will bring down health care costs overall. When health problems fester, they become severe and cost more to treat.

