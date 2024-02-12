Parts of Siskiyou County make list for longterm doctor shortages

A new analysis by the nonprofit KFF Health News shows that over 180 locations have been federally designated primary care shortage areas for at least 40 years.

That includes the small town of Etna in Northern California, part of a shortage area of just over 5,000 residents, according to U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration data.

The federal government first listed Etna as part of the shortage area in 1978. That designation helps funnel assistance to communities, such as student loan help for doctors still paying off school costs or extra Medicare payments, in an effort to attract more health care workers.

But the impact of that aid can be underwhelming. A recent study in the health policy journal Health Affairs shows more than $1 billion in annual federal funding was not successful at addressing shortages in 73% of counties after ten years.

Experts have long recognized limits to federal data about shortage areas. For example, only physicians are counted when classifying a location. That leaves out other health care workers like nurses or assistants who can serve primary care needs.

Sarah Colvig, 76, visits the Scott Valley Rural Health Clinic in Etna regularly for non-specialist care. She said she usually sees a nurse, who is able to give her very personal care despite the small clinic’s limited resources.

“Whatever it is, they will do what they can to help me,” said Colvig.