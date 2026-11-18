Many of those 16 million people are working families whose income clears the federal poverty line but still falls short once rent, child care, health care and transportation are paid.

California Food Banks is an Oakland-based anti-hunger group, which represents 44 member food banks. It calls the measure the Basic Needs Gap. It built the tool to answer a question its members kept raising, not how many people the government counts as living in poverty, but how many actually need help putting food on the table.

By the group’s calculation, that need runs deeper than the standard measures capture. The federal poverty rate and the food insecurity rate, it argues, overlook the households that earn above the poverty line yet still come up short against the real cost of living in their community.

“Hunger is a cost of living crisis,” said May Lynn Tan, the group’s director of research, during a media briefing on Tuesday. The measure, she said, “acknowledges the intersection of food insecurity and the high costs of other basic necessities like housing, health care and transportation.”

What the measure counts

The Basic Needs Gap begins with the Real Cost Measure, a county-by-county budget from United Ways of California that estimates what a household needs to get by without public or private aid. California Food Banks counted everyone whose income falls below that budget, then added two groups the Real Cost Measure sets aside: households led by seniors or people with disabilities, and people who are homeless. The total came to about 16 million people, or 42.3% of the state.

Tan noted the figure is not a measure of poverty or hunger. “This is an estimate of how many people in California have incomes that are less than the cost of basic needs in their local community,” she said.

Under the Real Cost Measure, a single parent with one child needs about $76,600 a year to cover basic needs in Los Angeles County. But in Shasta County, one of the lower-cost corners of the state, that amount is about $55,500. Sacramento and Placer counties fall in between, at about $64,100 and $65,500.

All of those figures run well above the federal poverty line, about $21,000 for a household of two. A full-time job at California’s $16.90 minimum wage brings in roughly $35,000 a year, less than the basic needs budget in any of these counties, which is how a household can earn well above the poverty line and still come up short.

The food bank organization and its roughly 6,000 community partners already serve about 6 million people a month and distribute close to a billion pounds of food a year. For years, Tan said, member food banks had argued the true need was larger than any single statistic captured, and they wanted a way to see where it was concentrated.

Not everyone in that 16 million is going without food. Some rely on CalFresh, the state’s version of food stamps, or stop by a pantry now and then to free up cash for other bills.

“There’s a large share of people in this group that haven’t used food assistance at all, but they may just be one event away from needing to do so,” Tan said. “An event like a job loss or a medical emergency or a natural disaster.”

The local gap

The gap varies significantly from one county to the next, and the Sacramento region falls on both ends of the range. Placer County has the lowest Basic Needs Gap in the state, at 24.6%. It’s not because Placer is less expensive; a parent and child there actually need a bit more to get by than they would in Sacramento County. Placer’s rate is low because incomes tend to run higher than its neighbors, not because it’s more affordable.

The counties around it run much higher. In Sacramento County, 38.7% of residents fall below the line, or roughly 603,000 people, and Yolo County is close behind at 38.2%. In San Joaquin County, the figure reaches 40.4%.

The measure lands as federal food aid is being cut back. A federal budget law known as H.R. 1 is tightening eligibility for CalFresh, the state’s food stamp program, and reducing benefits for many who keep it. The California Budget and Policy Center estimates roughly one million Californians could lose food assistance entirely.

The Basic Needs Gap is a modeled estimate rather than a head count, and it carries a margin of error the group details in its methodology. The county figures are the most reliable, while the ZIP code, census tract and legislative district numbers are projected down from the county data. The smaller-area maps leave out homeless residents, and no version of the measure counts people living in prisons, dormitories or other group quarters.

California Food Banks says it plans to add demographic breakdowns in the coming months and to refresh the figures when the Real Cost Measure is updated in 2027.

