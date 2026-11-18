Oregon voters came out in record numbers for a midterm election earlier this month, according to unofficial ballot return data from the state’s elections chief.

Secretary of State Tobias Read in a news release Monday said that, while numbers are not yet final, more than 2 million ballots were cast in November’s midterm, beating 2022’s midterm voter turnout record of 1.99 million.

“Oregon once again had a safe, accurate, and fair vote-by-mail election. Despite unprecedented uncertainty over the past few months, we achieved our goal of a high turnout, low drama election,” Read said in a statement.

Among Oregon’s more than 3.1 million active voters, the turnout rate in the midterm was roughly 65%, slightly below the turnout rate in 2022, when fewer voters were registered.

While the total number of votes cast in Oregon continues to climb, overall turnout percentages decreased slightly after 2016, when the pool of registered voters expanded due to the implementation of a state law that automatically registers Oregon drivers to vote in the license registration and renewal process. Turnout is also generally higher in presidential election years than in midterms.

Turnout so far was highest in Benton County, where nearly 75% of registered voters cast their ballots, and lowest in Malheur County, where just below 50% of ballots from registered voters have so far been collected and counted.

Ballots mailed in and postmarked by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 were accepted by county elections offices through Nov. 10, and voters who have had their ballot envelope signature challenged as part of the verification process will be alerted by their county clerk, and given until Nov. 24 to confirm their identity and have their ballot counted.

Voters can check the status of their ballot at OregonVotes.gov/Track.

County elections officials will conduct reviews and audits as part of the comprehensive election certification process over the next few weeks, according to the news release. The statewide certification deadline is Dec. 10, after which more ballot return data will be released.