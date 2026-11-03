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Coker poised to keep Curry County commissioner seat

Jefferson Public Radio | By Theo Greenly
Published November 3, 2026 at 11:09 PM PST
The headshots of two men arranged next to one another.
Candidate photos
Lynn Coker, left, and Jeremy Dumire.

The race between incumbent Lynn Coker and challenger Jeremy Dumire centered on county spending priorities.

Incumbent Lynn Coker holds a substantial lead over challenger Jeremy Dumire in the race for Curry County commissioner, according to unofficial election results released Tuesday night.

It would be Coker’s first electoral victory since being appointed to the three-member board in 2025.

Coker received 5,546 votes, or 56.8%, compared with Dumire's 3,923 votes, or 40.2%, as of 9 p.m.

The contest centered on public safety funding and county spending, as the South Coast county struggles to fund essential services with limited revenue.

Coker and Dumire have offered competing priorities for how Curry County should spend its resources.

Dumire, a former Curry County sheriff’s deputy and emergency manager, campaigned on restoring funding to law enforcement. He accused the county commissioners of wasting money on administrative and legal expenses while neglecting the sheriff’s office, which lost 10 deputy positions due to budget cuts in 2024.

Coker was appointed to the commission in 2025. The Gold Beach resident and small-business owner has defended the county’s financial management. He argued that public safety funding must be balanced against other needs, including housing and substance-use prevention.

A Coker victory would retain the commission’s current leadership as the county continues addressing its budget challenges.
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Elections Top StoriesOregon NewsElection 2026Oregon CoastSouthern Oregon Coast NewsCurry CountyAppfeed
Theo Greenly
Theo Greenly covers Southern Oregon’s coastal communities for Jefferson Public Radio as a Report for America corps member.
See stories by Theo Greenly
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