Yreka residents to vote on hotel tax increase ballot measure

Yreka residents will cast their votes this November on a ballot measure that would increase the city’s hotel tax, with the goal of raising more money for things like community events and public safety.

Measure G would increase Yreka’s hotel tax from 10 to 12 percent, a move the city estimates would earn an additional $245,000 a year, for a total of about $1.4 million annually.

Finance Director Emily Aldrich said the measure's approval wouldn’t mean a big tax increase.

"So it's a $100 stay for the room," she said. "It would increase from $10 in hotel tax to $12."

It's also not focused on local residents.

"As long as people understand that they're not the ones seeing the tax," Aldrich said. "It's people traveling through."

The hotel tax, or transient occupancy tax, is statewide and applies to guests staying in hotels, motels, vacation rentals and campsites for fewer than 30 consecutive days.

The funding would be put in Yreka's general fund and used for things like public safety, parks and recreation and local economic development.

Specific decisions about how exactly the money would be spent are up to the city council, although Aldrich said residents want more community events, including projects like expanding the disc golf course at Greenhorn Park.

If approved, the measure would take effect July 1, 2027 and remain until it’s repealed or amended.

Ballots must be dropped off or postmarked by Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.