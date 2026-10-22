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Yreka residents to vote on hotel tax increase ballot measure

Jefferson Public Radio | By Jane Vaughan
Published October 22, 2026 at 11:55 AM PDT
West Miner Street in Yreka, California
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West Miner Street in downtown Yreka. Voters will decide Nov. 3 whether to raise the city’s hotel tax from 10% to 12% to help fund public safety, parks and other city services.

Visitors to Yreka could see an increase to their hotel bills next year, if residents approve ballot Measure G this November.

Yreka residents will cast their votes this November on a ballot measure that would increase the city’s hotel tax, with the goal of raising more money for things like community events and public safety.

Measure G would increase Yreka’s hotel tax from 10 to 12 percent, a move the city estimates would earn an additional $245,000 a year, for a total of about $1.4 million annually.

Finance Director Emily Aldrich said the measure's approval wouldn’t mean a big tax increase.

"So it's a $100 stay for the room," she said. "It would increase from $10 in hotel tax to $12."

It's also not focused on local residents.

"As long as people understand that they're not the ones seeing the tax," Aldrich said. "It's people traveling through."

The hotel tax, or transient occupancy tax, is statewide and applies to guests staying in hotels, motels, vacation rentals and campsites for fewer than 30 consecutive days.

The funding would be put in Yreka's general fund and used for things like public safety, parks and recreation and local economic development.

Specific decisions about how exactly the money would be spent are up to the city council, although Aldrich said residents want more community events, including projects like expanding the disc golf course at Greenhorn Park.

If approved, the measure would take effect July 1, 2027 and remain until it’s repealed or amended.

Ballots must be dropped off or postmarked by Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

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Elections Top StoriesCalifornia NewsElection 2026YrekaSiskiyou CountyAppfeed
Jane Vaughan
Jane Vaughan is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. Jane began her journalism career as a reporter for a community newspaper in Portland, Maine. She's been a producer at New Hampshire Public Radio and worked on WNYC's On The Media.
See stories by Jane Vaughan
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