Boice and Cecil outline priorities in Oregon House District 1 race

Republican Rep. Court Boice and Democratic challenger Bret Cecil are emphasizing education, healthcare and public safety in their race for Oregon House District 1.

The district includes all of Curry County and parts of Coos and Douglas counties. As ballots reach voters, Boice is calling for more support for rural emergency services, while Cecil wants Oregon to expand early childhood education.

Cecil, a Port Orford resident and chair of the Democratic Party of Curry County, told attendees at a League of Women Voters forum in Brookings that Louisiana and Mississippi offer models Oregon can adopt

“They've included all of their childcare and pre-K into their education system,” he said. “I know the governor has been working on those things. I think we need to continue forward with that.”

Boice, of Gold Beach, called for more state funding for rural law enforcement and more support for rural fire departments, which often rely on volunteers.

He also expects transportation funding to become a major issue when lawmakers return to Salem in January.

Different solutions for high fuel prices

Boice and Cecil agree that high fuel costs are hurting Oregonians , but they disagree on what’s driving those prices and how the state should respond.

Boice said Oregon’s Climate Protection Program , which limits greenhouse gas emissions, is driving up diesel costs for rural industries.

"My farmers, my ranchers, my loggers, my millwrights, truckers, the list goes on and on and on,” he said. “

Boice said one solution would be for Oregon to build oil refineries.

Cecil opposed that idea. He drew on his childhood in Southern California, where he said he saw the damage refineries can cause to the environment and communities.

Cecil said Oregon ought to be shifting away from fossil fuels.

A rematch for the seat

Cecil is making his third run for the seat. He lost to former Rep. David Brock Smith in 2022 and to Boice in 2024.

Boice was appointed to the legislature in 2023 after Smith left to join the state Senate. Cecil criticized that succession of appointments, arguing that voters should choose their representatives.

Boice won election to a full term in 2024. He now chairs the bipartisan Oregon Coastal Caucus.

