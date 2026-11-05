Oregon studies the future of higher education, seeks public input

Oregon’s Higher Education Coordinating Commission is continuing its study of the state’s public universities and community colleges, with the goal of developing recommendations for their long-term viability.

The Oregon Higher Education Revitalization Study stems from HB4124, which directed the HECC to evaluate each institution’s distinct objectives and opportunities for collaboration, restructuring or integration.

The recommendations must also support access to higher education across the state, including in rural communities and among other underserved populations, and promote regional and statewide economic development and employment opportunities.

At a Commission meeting Thursday, HECC Executive Director Ben Cannon said a public survey is gathering input from students, faculty, staff, employers, lawmakers and community members.

"I really appreciate the public's engagement through the survey and [am] just overwhelmed actually at the level of public interest," he said.

Commission Chair Greg Hamann said he recently attended a discussion session with students.

"I was radically impressed with the breadth of representation on that group of students and a variety of institutions, and the leadership roles that they are playing in their own institutions and just how highly informed they were already in the work that we're doing," he said. "It was very engaging."

Recent advisory group meetings have included discussions about making it easier for students to transfer, earn college credit while in high school and enter college through direct admission. Members also discussed who would carry out and pay for strategies to give institutions more distinct roles.

The HECC's final report is due to the legislature by April 1, 2027.

A preliminary report in October found Oregon ranks 46th nationally in state funding per full-time-equivalent student at public four-year institutions. The report also identified a gap between the number of college graduates Oregon produces each year and the projected number of job openings requiring education beyond high school.

The commission will hold a special meeting on Friday, Nov. 13 for an informational briefing on the study and recommendations.