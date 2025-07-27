California schools regain crucial federal money after Trump releases hold

After withholding billions of dollars in school funding for nearly a month, the U.S. Education Department said Friday it would release the money, starting next week.

But some school officials are still waiting until they have cash in hand before celebrating.

“The only way to know is next week, which is when these funds are supposed to arrive, but I am worried about what sort of hoops they want us to go through to be compliant,” said Kindra Britt, a spokesperson for California County Superintendents, an organization that includes all of the state’s 58 county superintendents.

Normally, California’s department of education begins working with the federal government in the spring so that K-12 and adult schools can start spending federal money on July 1 — but this year is different. On June 30, the state education department learned that the Trump administration planned to withhold more than $800 million intended to support a slew of essential services in California, such as after-school programs and professional development for teachers. The administration also said it would withhold roughly $100 million for adult education, including money for English-language learning and high school equivalency courses.

Several California counties laid off workers soon after the announcement, said Britt. California Attorney General Rob Bonta sued U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon, arguing that the department is required to disburse the funds because Congress already appropriated them.

Last week the Trump administration partly relented by allowing the money for after-school programs to flow, but on a condition that schools use the money in accordance with the U.S. Constitution and other federal non-discrimination laws. The administration has used similar language as a pretext to propose cutting or delaying funding for diversity initiatives.

Today the administration said it would release the rest of the funds starting Monday, but the same conditions apply. In an email to adult education administrators, the U.S. Education Department said it was prepared to claw back any dollars used for “unallowable activities.” Based on the administration’s previous actions, those activities could include promoting diversity or allowing transgender girls to compete in girls’ sports.

“Nearly two weeks after California joined with 23 other states to sue the Trump administration and nearly a month after grants were due to states, the administration has finally announced a plan to release education funds that they are illegally withholding,” said Michelle Hatfield, a public information officer with the California Department of Education. “In the meantime, school is already in session in parts of California and the Trump administration’s actions continue to negatively impact California students.”

Nonetheless, Hatfield said she’s hopeful that the Trump administration “follows through” and sends the money to California quickly.

Bonta’s original lawsuit against the U.S. Education Department is still “ongoing,” said Elissa Perez, a spokesperson for the state’s justice department. “This is one of the latest examples of the Trump Administration sowing chaos to services and sectors that are critically important to Americans nationwide.”

Despite the potential for future litigation, many school officials say the release of federal funds is a victory and a testament to their advocacy. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond spoke out repeatedly about the funding delays, and lawmakers, including Congressional Republicans, agreed.

“We’re moving in the right direction,” said Troy Flint, chief communications officer with the California School Boards Association. “The funds never should have been held in the first place.”

Sharon Bonney, the CEO of Coalition on Adult Basic Education, said she was “elated” when the education department notified her. But she acknowledged that the month of delayed funding still had a serious impact. “There have been a number of programs that shuttered their doors or already started delivering a fraction of services.”

