70% of Californians support armed police in schools, new survey shows

Dean Bonner, PPIC’s associate survey director, contributed to the poll.

“This was the first question we asked specifically about armed police whenever school is in session,” Bonner said. “The fact that 7 in 10 Californians [agreed], including bipartisan agreement, was really interesting to me, and it was surprising.”

The poll found 86% of Republicans supported the idea, compared to 62% percent of Democrats. The survey showed a gap between firearm owners and those without.

“Those who have a firearm at home are less concerned about a mass shooting than those without a firearm at home (64% vs. 75%) and more supportive of armed police in schools (81% vs. 68%),” it said.

The survey also showed there are about as many Californians concerned about school shootings in their communities as there are who support armed police in schools.

“They view this seemingly as a way to alleviate some of their concern,” Bonner added.

He said that makes sense with how often school shootings are in the news — there were nearly 40 last year that ended in at least one injury or death, according to the K-12 news source EducationWeek.

Ryan McClinton, program manager with the Davis-based nonprofit Public Health Advocates, works on a campaign to establish alternative crisis responses in communities that don’t feel safe with police. He stressed that very little of what police officers do in schools is related to school shootings.

“The presence of armed officers isn't translating to safety for the threat of school shooters,” he said. “It results in a disciplinary action towards African-Americans, boys of color and students of color where they're often more disciplined, suspended and even criminalized in the school to prison pipeline by having armed officers on campus.”

McClinton added that students having access to weapons is a greater concern. He also said he believes counselors and therapists can be more effective school resources because their presence is less tied to crime.

A bill currently in the California legislature — Assembly Bill 68 — would require schools to have armed police officers on campus. It was introduced by former Southern California Republican Assembly member Bill Essayli, who was recently tapped by the Trump administration to serve as interim U.S. Attorney to Los Angeles. No committee has voted on the bill yet.

Essayli authored a similar bill last year that failed in committee.

Gun Owners of California and the National Rifle Association declined interviews for this story.

