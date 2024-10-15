K-12 reading and math scores inch upward in California, but are still below pre-pandemic levels

California’s K-12 students are gradually rebounding from the pandemic, with nearly all student groups — especially low-income, Black and Latino students — showing progress in math and English language arts, according to standardized test scores the state released last week.

“Today’s results suggest that California’s public schools are making encouraging gains, and these gains are largest for our most vulnerable groups of students,” said Linda Darling-Hammond, president of the State Board of Education.

Last year, 47% of students statewide met or exceeded the English language arts standards, up from 46.7% the previous year, and 35.5% met or exceeded the math standard, up from 34.6% the previous year. Black, Latino and low-income students showed bigger gains than the state average in most categories, although still had lower scores overall.

The Smarter Balanced test, given annually to students in grades 3 to 8 and 11, provides the most comprehensive look at how California’s students are faring academically. The test measures how much students know, as well as critical thinking, writing ability and problem-solving skills.

Although the scores overall inched upward, they’re still far below pre-pandemic levels. Both English language arts and math scores are 4 percentage points below their 2018-19 levels, which were among the highest scores for California students since the state began administering the Smarter Balanced test in 2014-15.

Still, the results brought some hope.

“There’s reason to be optimistic,” said Lucrecia Santibanez, an education professor at UCLA. “Given the multitude of students of California, and the diversity, even small improvements are significant.”

She also lauded the improvements among Black, Latino and low-income students, many of whom suffered hardships during the pandemic. “Schools put a lot of work into helping those students, and it’s good to see things improving,” she said.



Investments in tutoring pay off

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond attributed the bump in scores to schools’ heavy investments in tutoring, after-school programs, training for teachers and other programs intended to help students catch up after most campuses closed for the 2020-21 school year due to COVID-19.

Many of those programs were funded through federal pandemic relief grants, which ended last month. Schools have been scrambling to find new ways to pay for the programs, many of which are imperiled due to state budget uncertainty and declining enrollment.

Of particular interest were the third grade results. Last year’s third graders started kindergarten during the pandemic, missing a key part of early education because most school campuses were closed and they had to attend class remotely. Educators feared the scores would reflect that, but third graders performed about the same as their predecessors.



Big gains for some districts

Watsonville Prep School, a charter school in Santa Cruz County where nearly all students are low-income and Latino, saw big gains, especially in reading. Scores jumped 10 percentage points after the school instituted an “all hands on deck” approach to literacy, director of schools Andrea Hernandez said.

“We are really proud of our students,” Hernandez said. “We made this a priority, and it’s validating that it led to results. We’re excited, but the job isn’t done yet.”

Compton Unified continued its upward trajectory, with math and English language arts scores both climbing almost 3 percentage points. The Los Angeles County district, where 94% of students are low-income, invested in a wide range of tutoring services, including tutors in classrooms to provide immediate help for students who need it.

“Compton Unified has shown steady and remarkable progress,” Superintendent Darin Brawley said. “This achievement reflects the district’s commitment to equity, ensuring that all students receive the interventions and support necessary.”

Benicia Unified, in Solano County, also showed big gains. Math scores rose almost 8 percentage points, to 53% meeting or exceeding standards — well above the state average. The district hired a coach to help teachers improve the way they teach math, with a focus on helping students who traditionally lag in that subject. Latino and Black students’ scores shot up almost 6 percentage points.

CalMatters is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics.

