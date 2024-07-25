Oregon school districts to receive back pay from state after funding mistake 

The mistake has to do with the Secure Rural Schools Act, a program operated by the Forest Service that provides financial support for rural county services like schools. The problem was the federal act conflicted with Oregon state statutes. As a result, many school districts in Oregon received less overall state funding than they should have.

The state announced last week it will repay those schools the money they should have recieved.

Klamath County School District will receive the most, over $2.5 million. Douglas County School District 4 will receive over $1.6 million, and Klamath Falls City Schools will receive over $1 million.

"This correction will be used to support our students and staff, enhancing our programs and resources,” said Brookings-Harbor School District Superintendent Helena Chirinian. The district will receive nearly $750,000 in back pay. "We are grateful for the efforts of ODE and our legislators in resolving this issue."

This announcement comes as school districts across the state are facing drastic budget shortfalls and major proposed cuts. For many, these funds could provide relief.

ODE says it will repay the money on or before Oct. 1, 2025. The funding has to be approved by the state legislature; however, it's unclear exactly where that money will come from.

ODE did not make anyone available for an interview on Thursday.

Rep. Emily McIntire, R-Eagle Point, worked to get this issue resolved.

"I'm disappointed that we're even in this position to start with. I wish that they would have done the right thing the first time when it came out, but it is what it is. And I'm glad they're fixing it now," she said.

Glen Szymoniak, superintendent of Klamath County School District who has been spearheading the repayment effort, said he's proud of the work the district has done to get this funding back.

“The work done by our school board and Rep. McIntire is making a direct and positive impact on our district and on public education statewide,” he said in a statement. “Their focus is on ensuring our students get the resources they need, and we appreciate their efforts.”

Last June, the KCSD Board of Directors sent a resolution to Gov. Tina Kotek and state leaders, urging the legislature to provide back pay to schools.

But, according to the Statement of Payment from ODE, some school districts were also overpaid by the state.

Ashland School District was overpaid by more than $34,000, Phoenix-Talent School District was overpaid by more than $40,000 and the Medford School District was overpaid by nearly $200,000. Portland School District 1J was overpaid by more than $2.2 million.

It appears the state will also seek to recoup the money that was overpaid to districts, according to the Statement of Payment, which could lead to further financial hardship.

ODE "shall establish the time period for correcting any overpayment," the statement says.