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Shelter-in-place order issued in Dorris after toxic chemical spill

Jefferson Public Radio | By Maria Carter
Published March 17, 2026 at 11:48 AM PDT
Map of Dorris, California highlighting two shaded zones labeled DOR-4106 and DOR-4112 under a shelter-in-place order following a chemical spill.
Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Management
A map shows the shelter-in-place zones in Dorris, California, after a chemical spill involving paraquat. The affected areas include zones DOR-4106 and DOR-4112, where residents are advised to stay indoors.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office issued the the shelter-in-place order at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday. They said the spill involves paraquat, also known as Gramoxone. The chemical can be fatal if inhaled or ingested and may pose an airborne risk.

The shelter-in-place order applies to two zones in Dorris:

  • East of Matthews Road and north of Richardson Road (Zone DOR-4106)
  • West of Dorris Brownell Road and north of Richardson Road (Zone DOR-4112)

Residents in those areas are advised to stay indoors, close all doors and windows, and turn off air conditioning or ventilation systems. Officials also urge people to avoid outdoor activity.

Anyone who believes they may have been exposed is instructed to call 911 immediately.

Caltrans said Highway 97 is closed through Dorris due to the incident.

Emergency crews are responding, and officials say the situation is ongoing. Residents can check their evacuation zone online.

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Disasters and Accidents AppfeedTop StoriesCalifornia NewsSiskiyou County
Maria Carter
Maria Carter is Jefferson Public Radio’s news director, overseeing daily news coverage and The Jefferson Exchange.
See stories by Maria Carter
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