© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oregon to receive federal emergency assistance for spring floods

Oregon Capital Chronicle | By Mia Maldonado
Published July 24, 2025 at 4:23 PM PDT
Flooding on Oregon Route 42 on March 17, 2025 near Coos Bay. Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek declared an emergency March 19 due to heavy rains which have washed out roads, cut power and caused at least one death.
Photo courtesy of the Oregon Department of Transportation
Flooding on Oregon Route 42 on March 17, 2025 near Coos Bay. Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek declared an emergency March 19 due to heavy rains which have washed out roads, cut power and caused at least one death.

Oregon will receive federal emergency funding to support recovery efforts in three southwest counties that experienced intense storms and floods between March 13- 20.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a major disaster declaration for public assistance in Coos, Curry and Douglas counties. The state, tribes, eligible local governments and nonprofits can receive public assistance on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair and replacement of damaged facilities, according to a news release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, also known as FEMA.

Gov. Tina Kotek in late May asked Trump to declare a disaster after parts of southern Oregon in March and April experienced flooding from rapid snowmelt, record-level rainfall and overflowing rivers.

The floods resulted in nearly $9.5 million in damage, according to the Oregon Emergency Management Department, as landslides destroyed homes, businesses, bridges and utility systems — prompting Kotek to declare a state of emergency.

Trump previously called the federal agency issuing emergency funds to states a “disaster” and suggested that states should take care of natural disaster damage on their own, Stateline reported. Following Kotek’s request for a disaster declaration, Oregon’s sole Republican Congressman Cliff Bentz, who represents parts of the affected counties, sent a letter to FEMA outlining the need for federal financial support.

“This far exceeds what the people of these counties can bear, making the need for federal assistance essential,” Bentz said in a news release.

The FEMA award is for three of the four counties the governor had requested assistance for, but not Harney County, where a broken levee in April damaged hundreds of homes.

In a news release from the governor’s office, Kotek said state lawmakers approved funding during the 2025 Legislative Session for Burns and Harney County that will assist the region minimize flooding through infrastructure repair and improvement, such as work on dikes, levees, dredging and vegetation thinning along waterways.

“With limited state and local capacity, federal resources are essential to help communities impacted by disaster to recover and prevent future devastation,” Kotek said in the release. “Oregonians are resilient and inspiring. FEMA stepping up to support our recovery efforts is much appreciated. I want to thank President Trump and everyone who advocated to make this declaration a reality.”
Tags
Disasters and Accidents Top StoriesOregon NewsfloodOregon CoastDisaster aidPresident TrumpAppfeed
Mia Maldonado
Mia Maldonado covers the Oregon Legislature and state agencies with a focus on social services for the Oregon Capital Chronicle, a professional, nonprofit news organization and JPR news partner. She began her journalism career with the Capital Chronicle's sister outlet in Idaho, the Idaho Capital Sun, where she received multiple awards for her coverage of the environment and Latino affairs.
See stories by Mia Maldonado
Federal funding for public radio has been eliminated -- it's now all up to us!
Congress and the President have spoken. While this is a devastating result, JPR's commitment to its mission and values and our resolve to achieve them remain stronger than ever. Together with NPR, we’ll continue to bring you rigorous journalism, local news, courageous storytelling, and inspired music – every day. Help us increase listener support by 25% to make up for lost federal funding.
Contribute Now