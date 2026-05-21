Zine Camp with Carol Kamph

With just a piece of computer paper and a copy machine, self-publish your own "mini magazine" to share with the world!

Each day at Zine Camp we’ll explore the history of zines, where to find them, and how to share them. Students will develop themes and narratives, set in small booklet form, using a mix of drawing and collage techniques. We will experiment with different sizes, folds, and formats, ending with their first "trade" on the last day.