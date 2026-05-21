Zine Camp with Carol Kamph
Zine Camp with Carol Kamph
With just a piece of computer paper and a copy machine, self-publish your own "mini magazine" to share with the world!
Each day at Zine Camp we’ll explore the history of zines, where to find them, and how to share them. Students will develop themes and narratives, set in small booklet form, using a mix of drawing and collage techniques. We will experiment with different sizes, folds, and formats, ending with their first "trade" on the last day.
Rogue Gallery & Art Center
$95
01:00 PM - 03:30 PM, every day through Jun 26, 2026.
Event Supported By
Rogue Gallery & Art Center
541-772-8118
kristen@roguegallery.org
Artist Group Info
Carol Kamph
Rogue Gallery & Art Center
40 S Bartlett StMedford, Oregon 97501
541-772-8118
kristen@roguegallery.org