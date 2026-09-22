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Youth Science Ages 7+: Experimentation Station - Spooky Science

Youth Science Ages 7+: Experimentation Station - Spooky Science

Enjoy science from a spooky perspective! This experiment might make your toes crawl, ghosts howl and bones jump from excitement! (parents can drop off or participate for free).

Instructor Bio: Tori Wood is the Volunteer and Facility Coordinator at the JCC. She has a background in laboratory science and is incredibly excited to help foster a love of science and learning in our community.

Jacksonville Community Center
$5
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Jacksonville Community Center
5417022585
info@jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org
jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org
Jacksonville Community Center
160 E Main St
Jacksonville, Oregon 97530
5417022585
info@jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org
https://jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org/programs/