Youth Science Ages 7+: Experimentation Station - Spooky Science
Youth Science Ages 7+: Experimentation Station - Spooky Science
Enjoy science from a spooky perspective! This experiment might make your toes crawl, ghosts howl and bones jump from excitement! (parents can drop off or participate for free).
Instructor Bio: Tori Wood is the Volunteer and Facility Coordinator at the JCC. She has a background in laboratory science and is incredibly excited to help foster a love of science and learning in our community.
Jacksonville Community Center
$5
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Jacksonville Community Center
5417022585
info@jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org
Jacksonville Community Center
160 E Main StJacksonville, Oregon 97530
5417022585
info@jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org