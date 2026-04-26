Youth Science Ages 6+ Experimentation Station: Volcanoes
Youth Science Ages 6+ Experimentation Station: Volcanoes
Children will learn about VOLCANOES and the science behind safe chemical reactions that can be used to create your own indoor mountain of oozing “lava.” (Parents may drop off or participate for free)
Instructor Bio: Tori Wood is the Volunteer and Facility Coordinator at the JCC. She has a background in
laboratory science and is incredibly excited to help foster a love of science and learning in our community.
Jacksonville Community Center
$5
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 20 May 2026
Event Supported By
Jacksonville Community Center
5417022585
info@jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org
Jacksonville Community Center
160 E Main StJacksonville, Oregon 97530
5417022585
info@jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org