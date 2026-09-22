Youth Arts & Crafts Ages 6+: Wizard Wands
Youth Arts & Crafts Ages 6+: Wizard Wands
Make a custom wand. A necessary accessory for any wizard, witch or fairy practicing the magical arts. (parents may drop off or participate for free).
Instructor Bio: Sarah Greco is the Youth and Family Programs Coordinator at the JCC and a Jacksonville mom. With a background in early childhood education and developmental psychology, She is passionate about protecting and celebrating childhood and supporting parents in our community.
Jacksonville Community Center
$5
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Jacksonville Community Center
5417022585
info@jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org
Jacksonville Community Center
160 E Main StJacksonville, Oregon 97530
5417022585
info@jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org