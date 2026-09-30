Ying Quartet Mainstage Concert
Ying Quartet Mainstage Concert
The new Eureka Chamber Music Series season opens in October with the legendary Ying Quartet, the Grammy Award-winning string quartet-in-residence at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York. Repertoire for the evening will include Johannes Brahms’ "String Quartet No. 1 in C minor, Op. 51," Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s "String Quintet No. 3 in C major, K. 515," with violist Tom Stone rounding out the quintet, and three new works composed by the celebrated American jazz pianist and composer Billy Childs: "Variation on a Rondo," "Oscuro," and "Agitato." Season tickets and individual concert tickets are on sale now!
Calvary Lutheran Church, Eureka
$40 General, $10 Students
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Eureka Chamber Music Series
707-273-6975
admin@eurekachambermusic.org
Calvary Lutheran Church, Eureka
716 South AvenueEureka, California 95503
707-273-6975
admin@eurekachambermusic.org