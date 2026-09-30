Ying Quartet Mainstage Concert

The new Eureka Chamber Music Series season opens in October with the legendary Ying Quartet, the Grammy Award-winning string quartet-in-residence at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York. Repertoire for the evening will include Johannes Brahms’ "String Quartet No. 1 in C minor, Op. 51," Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s "String Quintet No. 3 in C major, K. 515," with violist Tom Stone rounding out the quintet, and three new works composed by the celebrated American jazz pianist and composer Billy Childs: "Variation on a Rondo," "Oscuro," and "Agitato." Season tickets and individual concert tickets are on sale now!