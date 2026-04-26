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World Naked Bike RIde Portland 20th Anniversary

World Naked Bike RIde Portland 20th Anniversary

Protest fossil fuels
Promote body positivity
Show how naked and vulnerable we are when riding in a urban setting

Port of Brookings Harbor
05:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

World Naked Bike Ride
704-552-9889
wnbr2022@gmail.com
https://allevents.in/chicago/world-naked-bike-ride-chicago/80002607967810

Artist Group Info

Susan Cohen
Wnbr2022@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083571707815
Port of Brookings Harbor
Port of Brookings, Harbor
Brookings, Oregon 97415
(541)469-2218
info@portofbrookingsharbor.com
https://www.portofbrookingsharbor.com/