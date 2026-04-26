World Naked Bike RIde Portland 20th Anniversary
World Naked Bike RIde Portland 20th Anniversary
Protest fossil fuels
Promote body positivity
Show how naked and vulnerable we are when riding in a urban setting
Port of Brookings Harbor
05:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
World Naked Bike Ride
704-552-9889
wnbr2022@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Susan Cohen
Wnbr2022@gmail.com
Port of Brookings Harbor
Port of Brookings, HarborBrookings, Oregon 97415
(541)469-2218
info@portofbrookingsharbor.com