Wonder Woods Faire

Hear ye, hear ye! All gentles and fair folk are cordially invited to partake in the inaugural Wonder Woods Ren Faire! A most enchanting gathering awaits, brimming with whimsy, history, and merriment. This wondrous occasion shall unfold at the splendid Edenvale Winery in fair Medford, Oregon, upon the days of September 19th and 20th in the year 2026. Saturday 10am-8pm, and Sunday 10am-5pm.

Prepare thyself for a grand array of merchants peddling themed wares, delectable eats and libations to delight the senses, and a plethora of performances and demonstrations to beguile the mind throughout the day. Bring forth thy finest garb and immerse thyself in the enchantment of the Wonder Woods Ren Faire!